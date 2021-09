There's free pizza for kids with the purchase of each adult entrée.

TEMPLE, Texas — Get out and have some family fun Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Treno Pizzeria and Taproom in Downtown Temple.

According to the pizzeria's Facebook, kids get a free pizza with the purchase of each adult entrée.

The restaurant will also screen the movie "The Sandlot" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.