BELTON, Texas — The trial began Tuesday for a Killeen woman charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a 1-year-old in her care.

Police said Courtney Casanas was running an unlicensed day care when Jaxson Reed, a child she was watching in May 2017, died.

“I really don’t’ even know what happened,” Casanas said in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Casanas left Reed unattended in a car seat. He was later found tangled in safety straps and not breathing.

“I should have never have left his car seat in the room. As a mom, I should know way better than that,” Casanas said. “I’m big on safety, I have six children.”

Reed was taken to Baylor Scott and White Children's Hospital where he died on July 8.

Lawyers said Cansanas' trial should last three to five days.

