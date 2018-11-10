WACO, Texas — A group of Waco faith leaders, community members, and civil rights groups rallied Thursday in protest of an immigrant detainee at the Jack Harwell Detention Center who has not had a trial after 3 years of incarceration.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance said the protest was over what they claim to be the retaliation and warrantless detention of Estela Fajardo.

Thursday was the second rally that's been held on Fajardo's behalf at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance said since the last rally they feel Fajardo has been retaliated against for speaking out about her sexual assault claims.

The organization also said Fajardo’s visitations, phone privileges, and medications were taken away, but given back after the Waco Immigrants Alliance spoke to the jail administrator.

In June, the organization said Fajardo claimed a female guard sexually assaulted her. The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said their investigation determined the claim wasn't true.

Fajardo's family members said they want the sheriff to use his influence with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to ensure that if she bonds out, ICE will not detain her. Fajardo has been in jail for three years and has a trial date on Dec. 11.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance said it is worried something tragic could happen to Fajardo before that.

"At this point, I do not trust the guards," said Hope Mustakim with The Waco Immigrants Alliance. "I do not trust that the jail captains or the sheriff have a good enough handle of what's going on there."

Fajardo was put in jail for burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized crime. The Waco Immigrants Alliance said Fajardo got mixed up in a bad business deal.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said considering that Fajardo has criminal charges and an ICE detainer, she will remain in the county jail until both of those cases are resolved.

"There is no way I am letting her free," McNamara said. "Legally I just can't do it."

He said he can assure they are keeping Fajardo as safe as possible.

