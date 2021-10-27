Trial date set for double murder suspect Cedric Marks

Cedric Marks will represent himself when he goes to trial on capital murder charges.

BELTON, Texas — Double murder suspect Cedric Marks will stand trial on April 4, 2022, 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie ruled Tuesday.

Marks is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin in Temple on Jan 3, 2019. He was arrested a few weeks later and booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 3.

Marks will represent himself on the capital murder charges.

Marks is accused of killing Scott and Swearingin then, with the help of Maya Maxwell, burying their bodies on a piece of land his family owned in Oklahoma.

Marks and Maxwell were caught in Michigan and extradited to Texas later that month. Marks was brought back by a prisoner transport company that had a contract with the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Marks escaped when the van stopped in Conroe Feb. 3. Authorities found him nine hours later hiding in a garbage can.