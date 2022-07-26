Former Temple police officer charged in 2019

Carmen DeCruz is charged in the 2019 shooting death but won't face a trial until 2023.

TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz won't begin until Jan. 23, 2023, a Bell County judge ruled Monday.

DeCruz is charged with second degree manslaughter for the shooting death of Michael Dean, 28, in Temple in 2019.

According to the court coordinator for the 264th District Court, the trial was delayed at the request of both the defense and prosecuting attorneys. This is not the first time the trial has been delayed.

DeCruz is accused of shooting Dean during a traffic stop. A police affidavit states DeCruz shot Dean in the head while reaching in Dean's vehicle to grab his keys.

DeCruz was seen on body camera video walking in front of his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop with his handgun drawn. DeCruz made contact with Dean on the passenger side of the car and ordered Dean to turn off the vehicle and give him the keys, according to the affidavit.

DeCruz is seen reaching into the vehicle in an attempt to gain control of the keys with his left hand while holding his firearm in his right hand. DeCruz had the gun pointed at Dean with his finger on the trigger, according to the affidavit.

While DeCruz pulled the keys with his left hand, his right hand also pulled backward and caused the handgun to fire, striking Michael dean in the head, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the video shows DeCruz pulling Dean from the vehicle and other responding officers administered medical aid until medics arrived. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.