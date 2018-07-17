The trial continued Tuesday for a man accused of hitting a paramedic with his car while driving drunk. Rory Barros was injured so badly he had to have his left leg amputated.

The driver, Alec Nava, was charged with Intoxication Assault on a Public Servant. During the trial it was revealed that at the time of the crash Nava's blood alcohol content was 0.225 which is almost three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Waco Police Officer Troy Sandifer testified Nava had a number of empty beer cans in his car when they approached him and that he didn't seem to realize what he had done.

It happened August 19 while Barros was responding to a crash near the intersection of Imperial Dr. and Loop 340. Barros was struck as he was stepping out of his ambulance. The jury got to watch a video of the accident happening Tuesday morning.

Rory Barros outside court Tuesday

