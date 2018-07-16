Waco — The tenth annual TriWaco Triathlon is in the books.

Officials said almost 1,000 athletes took part in this year's race. Many came from across Texas, while some even made the trip from out of state.

The race had a few change ups including course changes and and a race category that didn't include running.

Athletes filled Waco's Indian Springs Park to start the race and finished the triathlon in the park.

"We appreciate everybody coming in," Amanda Haygood, who directed the event for the Waco Chamber of Commerce, said. "We like to see so many out-of-towners because we get to show them what Waco is all about."

The first to finish was Jeff Case of Dallas in the Men's Sprint division.

Arturo Esquivel of Saltillo won the Men's Olympic division, and his teammate Diana Alvarado finished first in the Women's Sprint. Peggy Yetman from the Houston area won the Women's Olympic division.

The Sprint divisions consisted of a 400-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 3.5-mile run. The Olympic divisions included a 1500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run.

