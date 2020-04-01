WACO, Texas — A Department of Public Safety Trooper's patrol car was hit and overturned, while it was parked on the inside shoulder of the road with its' emergency lights flashing.

According to DPS, The crash happened on SH 6 southbound near the Tehuacana Creek around 1 p.m. The Trooper was parked and investigating another crash. A Dodge Charger crashed into the back of the patrol car, DPS said.

The driver and three passengers in the Dodge were taken to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for a suspected injury. The Trooper was not injured.

According to DPS, The Move Over/Slow Down Law requires drivers on mutli-lane roads to leave the lane they are in away from the vehicle working on the side of the road.

This provides an empty lane for the safety of first responders and workers. Drivers must slow down by 20 mph if switching lanes is not possible or practical.