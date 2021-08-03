Troy City Administrator dies of 'natural causes'

Troy City Administrator Jeff Straub, 60, died at his home on Saturday from apparent natural causes. Straub served as the city administrator for over six years

TROY, Texas — City of Troy City Administrator Jeff Straub died at his home on Saturday from apparent natural causes. Straub served as the city administrator for over six years.

“Jeff was a consummate professional that worked tirelessly to lead our organization, keeping the future of Troy foremost in his thoughts. His leadership, knowledge, and friendship will be sorely missed," Troy Mayor Michael Morgan said.

During his professional life, Straub held many roles and qualifications. He started his career in municipal government in 1982 as a police officer with the City of Temple, according to the City of Troy.

Straub later became a division commander and commander of criminal investigations and support services. While he was with the Temple Police Department, Straub graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1994.

Straub then served as chief of police for the City of McGregor for over two years. He later became the chief of police in the City of Taylor for over 12 years. Straub eventually became the assistant city manager in Taylor and later the interim city manager. He worked there for over five years.

Straub started his management role in the City of Troy in September 2014, the city said

Jeff was 60 years old. He is survived by his fiancé, Donna Buck, and two children Rachel and Jared, the city said.