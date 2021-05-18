Troy ISD makes face coverings optional starting May 18

The school board voted May 17 to relax the district mask policy for students, staff and visitors, according to the district.

TROY, Texas — Troy ISD students, staff and visitors will not be required to wear face coverings starting May 18, the school district announced Tuesday.

The decision was made by the school board, who voted on the policy change May 17, according to the district.

Parents and guardians may still require their students to wear a mask.

"We appreciate the cooperation from everyone this year in taking precautions to protect our students, our families and our staff," Superintendent Neil Jeter said. "I believe these efforts helped the district reach the point where masks and face coverings can be optional."

The district asked that parents continue monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms and report any symptoms to their respective campus. The district will also continue to notify parents if a positive test is reported on a campus attended by their student.

The decision came nearly a day before Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting most government entities, including schools, from requiring face masks. Per the order, schools may continue following guidance from the Texas Education Agency through June 4. After that, schools may no longer require students, teachers, parents, staff members or visitors to wear a face covering, according to the order.