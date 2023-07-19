Migrants discovered in tanker truck on I-35 southwest of San Antonio, BCSO says

Authorities said the driver was arrested and a dozen migrants, including a pregnant woman, were recovering after a short pursuit Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a driver of a tanker truck was arrested and a dozen migrants, including a pregnant woman, were recovering after a short pursuit on I-35 southwest of San Antonio Wednesday night.

It was an active scene around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Fischer Street. Multiple emergency crews responded to I-35 southwest of San Antonio on Wednesday night after 12 migrants were discovered in a tanker truck, including a pregnant woman.

According to the Bexar County Sherriff's Office, a Von Ormy deputy attempted to pull the truck over because the plates came back stolen. Authorities said the driver led the deputy on a brief chase before he was stopped, found with a weapon and taken into custody. They believe the truck was coming from Laredo.

The semi-truck pulled over on the shoulder of the highway was hauling a tank designed to carry liquid. First responders were checking on people and giving them water. A KENS 5 reporter at the scene saw at least 11 people receiving aid on the side of the highway a few yards from the truck.

Ten males and two females were all in good health and were not seriously injured, a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital. Authorities said one of the women was pregnant. They said the people in the truck came from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Northbound traffic was down to just the left lane as authorities blocked off the right lane next to the truck.

The San Antonio Fire Department, Somerset Police and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene. BCSO had dogs at the scene searching the truck.

This is a developing story. Follow KENS5.com for the latest updates.

