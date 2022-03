The incident caused traffic to be backed up on the US 190 approaching the I-14 merge.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 42-year-old Killeen driver has been taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple crashing a truck trailer filled with trash in Copperas Cove.

The wreck caused traffic to be backed up on the US 190 approaching the I-14 merge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

No property damage or vehicles were damaged. Crews are working to clear the scene.