'I bled on her envelope' | Viral photo shows Trump supporter with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk

Richard Barnett says he came from Arkansas to hear President Trump speak, and left the Speaker of the House a note before being removed by Capitol Police.

WASHINGTON — After a day of chaos in D.C., a photo of a man casually sitting in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office with his boots propped up on her desk has gone viral.

WUSA9's sister station in Arkansas interviewed the man seen in the photo, and identified him as Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, rioters stormed the Capitol breaking all police barricades and breaching the building, including Senate chambers.

Barnett said he traveled to Washington to hear the president speak, and was pushed inside the Capitol when rioters broke through the doors. He said he found Pelosi's office sometime later, carried a flag inside and left her a note, before being removed by Capitol Police.

"I threw my feet up on the desk at that point," Barnett told 5NEWS. "I realized some a**holes had cut me also and I bled on her envelope. So I picked up the envelope and put it in my pocket, and I put a quarter on the desk cause I'm not a thief."



Barnett faces potential federal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol building. Police ordered the Capitol to be locked down for several hours following the breach, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed during the riots. Several federal buildings surrounding the Capitol were evacuated, including the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building.

According to DC Police, one person is dead, three have been arrested and eight others were injured amid the riots surrounding the Capitol. Those numbers are expected to rise.