Trunk or treating is a treat for parents on Halloween

The craze that gained popularity in 2020 was back again this year around Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Why drag that pillowcase full of candy around for miles when you can just make a few pitstops in a parking lot?

Trunk or treating was back this year after many organizations and police departments organized them in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple held their second trunk or treat and did it bigger and better than last year.

"We just wanted to create a place that was safe for families to come and get candy and be together for Halloween so we created this event as an opportunity to do that," pastor Josh Murray said.

Some parents say they prefer this method of trick-or-treating with their kids.

"From a parent perspective this is so much better than going trick or treating in the neighborhood because you get al the candy in one spot," Kristen Griffith said. "You don’t have to be running around on the dark roads at night, almost getting run over.”

The church had many cars deck out their trunks at candy stations where two to four pieces of candy were given out by each car owner to kids in passing cars. The church says they raised over 27,000 pieces of candy for this year's event.