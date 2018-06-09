Texas State Technical College is giving students the opportunity to earn expert-level certifications for working on Toyota computers, brakes and engines through Toyota's T-Ten program.

Students gain real-world experience through the program as they work on cars provided by the company. Plus, they are often given a foot in the door at local dealerships.

While the program is demanding, it pays off.

Warren Hastings, the program instructor, said roughly 48 students of his 50 who have gone through the program in the last three years received a job.

"Placement is never an issue for me," Hastings said.

TSTC is one of four colleges in the state offering the program. The only other way to obtain the education is through Toyota itself.

Anyone interested in applying to the program can visit the admissions page or schedule a tour.

