Tuke Shoemaker, wife of late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, has died at 95

KILLEEN, Texas — Tuke Shoemaker, the wife of the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, passed away Dec. 27 at the age of 95, Killeen ISD said in a release.

"The daughter of a former general officer and wife of the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, lived a remarkable life herself and since the opening of the high school bearing her husband’s name, was a stalwart and visible supporter of the school," Killeen ISD said in a farewell message.

Even after the passing of her husband, she continued to support Shoemaker High School and Killeen ISD.

Ever year, the campus celebrated her birthday in February. She even recently shared a video message to the high school's football team wishing them good luck during her absence caused by the ongoing pandemic.

“There is no doubt that she will be remembered and forever loved by the students and staff of Shoemaker High School,” Superintendent John Craft said. “Our deepest condolences go out to all who knew her as she will be greatly missed.”