The condition and name of the child has not been released by police.

WACO, Texas — A 12-year-old girl's condition is unknown after she was struck by a car in Waco Thursday afternoon, according to Waco PD.

The accident occurred on 56th and Sanger around 4:30 p.m. Police say a pickup truck was going through the green light at the intersection when the little girl stepped into traffic.

The child was later taken to the hospital after talking to emergency crews, according to Waco PD. Currently, the twelve-year-old's condition is unknown.

The driver is said to be cooperating with police as stated by Waco PD.