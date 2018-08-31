Another day, another delay in the Twin Peaks saga at the McLennan County Courthouse. A trial for Tom Mendez, the president of the San Antonio Bandidos, has been pushed back for months, clearing the way for the trial for an ex-Baylor football star to start. The move came Friday morning from Judge Ralph Strother who took exception to wording in the indictment for Mendez. Mendez is charged with a felony count of Riot.

On a call with the District Attorney's Office and defense attorneys, Judge Strother expressed concern with how the District Attorney's Office wanted to proceed with the case and with the word "riot", believing that prosecutors could place blame for the deaths in the Twin Peaks Shootout on Mendez under the charge of Riot.

Judge Strother did not set a new date for the Mendez trial. More than 530 potential jurors for the case have already started the voir dire process, which is a preliminary examination of the jury pool.

In the three years since the shootout, only one case has made it to trial. The trial for Dallas Bandido Jake Carrizal ended in a mistrial in November of last year. Dozens of cases for other bikers involved have been dropped or dismissed since then.

The delay in the Mendez trial now opens the date in the 19th District Court for ex-Baylor football star Shawn Oakman. Oakman was arrested in April of 2016 for allegedly raping a female Baylor student at his home near campus after a night out at a bar. His trial is now scheduled for September 10.

