McLennan County Sheriff's deputies have detained as many as 19 people and arrested two at the Vegas Buffet in Waco. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the two arrested, Jimmy Lin and Yali Yang, will both be facing human trafficking charges. The others detained were facing questioning Friday afternoon.

McNamara says the women involved in the case appear to be from China and Guatemala. He says they were brought to the area and forced to work.

More details will be released when they become available.

