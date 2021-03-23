Two Belton men arrested in connection to abuse of 4-year-old child

Police said three men beat Caleob Levalley with brass knuckles after learning he placed a bag over the head of a 4-year-old child.

BELTON, Texas — Two people were arrested by Belton police Monday on charges related to placing a plastic bag over the head of a 4-year-old child.

Caleob Levalley, 30, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Marquis Trevino, 40, was arrested for failing to report abuse of a child. The arrests were made by the Belton Police Department at around 11:45 a.m. Monday, according to the department.

Police said the men were arrested in connection to a fight on Jan. 30 between Levalley and other members of the Trevino family at a home in the 800 block of N. Beal St.

Police said initially, Gilbert Trevino, 55, Jacob Trevino, 24 and Trevor Trevino, 22, were arrested for allegedly beating Levalley with brass knuckles and a vacuum.

It wasn't until later that police learned the men were beating Levalley in retaliation for the assault on the boy. At that time, the arrest warrants were issued for Levalley and Marquis Trevino.

The child was not badly injured and did not need medical treatment, police said.