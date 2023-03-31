Major two-car crash shuts down Highway 77 in Chilton

No information on any injuries has been reported yet.

CHILTON, Texas — Chilton Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) is dealing with a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 77 on Friday, March 31 around 5 p.m.

Falls County Emergency Management confirmed to 6 News that this crash involved two cars, but no information on any injuries was disclosed.

The Chilton VFD asks that travelers avoid Highway 77 between the Highway 7 Overpass and Farm to Market 1950 Intersection.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will update with the latest