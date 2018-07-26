Two cases of Legionnaire's disease have been linked to the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Lacey Lakeview. Both happened in the month of July and the cases have prompted the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has issued a Control Order against the hotel.

The Fairfield Inn will now have to notify guests and their staff of the risk of Legionnaire's disease. The Health District will also be conducting an environmental investigation of the hotel to determine where the cases are originating.

According to the the Health District, "Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by a bacteria called Legionella. It is not contagious and almost never spreads from person to person. The risk of developing Legionnaires’ disease is low, but it occurs more frequently in the elderly, in those who smoke, and in individuals who are at higher risk of infection, such as those with a chronic illness, respiratory disease, or compromised immune system. Most cases are successfully treated with antibiotics. Symptoms include high fever, chills, cough, fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches. These symptoms usually begin 2-14 days after being exposed."

More information about the disease can be found on the CDC's website at https://www.cdc.gov/legionella/downloads/fs-legionnaires.pdf

© 2018 KCEN