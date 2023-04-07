Two children die in three-car crash west of Killeen on US 190

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas DPS announced that a 10 and 8-year-old boy died following a three-car crash on Business US 190 just west of Killeen on Thursday, April 6.

According to DPS, around 6:08 p.m. a 17-year-old teen in a 2004 Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business US 190 when he attempted to make a U-turn.

Upon attempting this U-turn, the teen crashed into a 35-year-old woman in a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic and a 42-year-old man in a 2017 Ford F-350, police say.

Texas DPS says the drivers of the Sonic and the Chevrolet truck were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but it is unknown if the driver of the F-350 suffered any injuries.

According to DPS, a 10 and an 8-year-old boy were passengers in the Sonic, both died from their injuries.

There is currently no other information available.

