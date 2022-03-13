Two dead after three-vehicle crash in Waco

The crash occurred on the Twin Bridges going south and involved a Kia sedan, a Chevrolet Impala, and a Ford F-250 pickup.

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police.

Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.

Investigating police say a Kia sedan, a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford F-250 pickup were involved. All three vehicles were travelling on HWY 6 going south as they were crossing the Twin Bridges coming into Waco.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. More information about this investigation will be released as it becomes available.