A man and a woman are dead and four people are in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on I-35.

Officials said a Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on I-35 near exit 342 when it saw a tire tread.

The driver tried to drive around tread and lost control causing the pickup to overturn on the side of the road.

Four people were ejected from the vehicle and two of them died on the scene.

The other passengers were taken to area hospitals.

Only two people were wearing seatbelts.

Elm Mott Police and Fire, Lacy-Lakeview Police and Fire, and the McLennan County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to that scene.

All southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted to the access roads.

