Two dogs, 20 cats dead after house fire in Killeen

The Killeen Fire Department said two cats were able to be revived.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two dogs and 20 cats are reportedly dead after a house fire in Killeen, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

Killeen Fire said units were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 4500 block of Twin Oaks Circle around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Units were told that there were more than 20 cats and two dogs living in the home, according to the department, and all human occupants were safely out of the house.

Killeen FD said firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes of units arriving and continued extinguishing areas for another 30 minutes.

While conducting search and rescue operations, the department said firefighters found 22 cats and two dogs inside the home that had all suffered from smoke inhalation.

Paramedics on scene were reportedly able to revive two of the cats, but said the other 20 cats and two dogs did not survive.

According to the Fire Department, a Killeen Police officer had arrived on scene before fire crews and was able to discharge a fire extinguisher into the front window of the house, which the department said slowed the advance of the fire and allowed firefighters to rescue as many pets as they could.

The only person in the home was evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to Killeen FD, but did not ask to be transported to the hospital. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Killeen FD said they responded with 26 staff, four engines, one tower ladder truck, one rescue truck, two ambulances, two battalion chiefs and two EMS captain. The Harker Heights Fire Department, Killeen Animal Services and Oncor also assisted.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Killeen Fire Marshal's office, but the department said they do not suspect foul play.

Killeen FD said the home was deemed uninhabitable. The occupants were reportedly assisted on scene by the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.