Over 200-acre fire on Fort Hood 50% contained, officials say

One fire is over 200 acres while the other is around 60 acres, officials say.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Firefighters from multiple local-area agencies are working to contain two large wild land fires that are burning on Fort Hood, according to a news release by Fort Hood officials.

According to the release, there was a fire that broke out on the east side of the training complex around 9 a.m. As of 2 p.m., the fire, which is over 20 acres, is 50% contained, officials say.

A second fire about 60 acres big was found near Clabber Creek Multi Use Range. At this time, officials say the fire is also 50% contained.

The fire also caused East Range Road at Cold Springs and Taylor Valley Roads to close down, officials said.

At this time, officials don't know what caused the fire but have determined it wasn't started from training or a live fire.

Fire departments from Killeen, Harker Heights, Moffett, Copperas Cove and Gatesville are helping put out the fire, officials added.

The Texas Forest Service and two CH-47 helicopters from Fort Riley, Kansas, are also helping combat the fires from the air, officials say.