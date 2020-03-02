HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people were hurt in an early morning house fire in Harker Heights Monday.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at 1402 Pima Trail.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire had started in the kitchen. They had it under control within just a few minutes.

Two families living in the home were forced to find somewhere else to stay, according to Jerry Bark with the City of Harker Heights.

Bark did not know how badly the two people living in the home were injured.

