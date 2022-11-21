Two injured in rollover crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were hurt when their vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Temple.
Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road.
Both people in the vehicle were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. One of them had serious injuries, according to police.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Anyone with information about what happened can call 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.