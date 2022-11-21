Two injured in rollover crash in Temple

Temple police said the crash happened at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were hurt when their vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Temple.

Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road.

Both people in the vehicle were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. One of them had serious injuries, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.