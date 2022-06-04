Two job fairs coming to Waco

The Waco Independent School District and Southern Careers Institute will be hosting career fairs.

WACO, Texas — Look out Wacoans, two career fair are coming to the Waco community this week.

The Waco Independent School District will host its career fair on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the University High School gymnasium located at 3201 S. New Road.

According to the news release, the starting teacher salary is $50,250 and it will offer a $1,500 special education signing bonus and stipends that range from $5,000 to $8,000 for various subjects or positions.

During the fair, the district will offer on-the-stop interviews to those who submit an application online. Computers will be provided for those interested to apply, according to the news release.

The second career fair will be hosted by Southern Careers Institute on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southern Careers Institute Waco Campus located 3700 S. IH 35, Suite A.

According to the news release, the event is free, open to the public and kid friendly.