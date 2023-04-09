Two dead in single-vehicle crash in Bell County

DPS said two passengers were hanging out the window of a truck when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bell County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said troopers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. on Sept. 4 along Cowan Road.

Troopers said they found a white Dodge Pickup on the scene that was lying on its side with the passenger side up. An investigation by DPS reportedly suggested the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cowan Road when it approached a slight bend in the road.

DPS said the driver had been drinking and was driving at an "unsafe speed". DPS said both open and closed alcohol containers were found in the vehicle.

According to DPS, two passengers in the vehicle, one front passenger and one back passenger, were leaning out the window when the driver lost control of the truck. The two passengers, identified by DPS as Hannah Elizabeth Brown and Megan Ja Nell Fink-Maxwell, reportedly died on the scene.

DPS said they created and executed a blood search warrant at Scott & White Hospital. Autopsies have reportedly been ordered for both people killed in the crash. Blood and medical reports are still pending, DPS said. The driver and one other passenger in the vehicle were reportedly treated and released from the hospital.

Next of kin of those killed in the crash have reportedly been notified. DPS said an investigation into the crash is active and open.