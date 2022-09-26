Two killed in Robinson vehicle collision.

Police say that the vehicle was flipped during the accident and two passengers were ejected.

ROBINSON, Texas — A vehicle crash in Robinson left two people dead this Sunday in Robinson.

Robinson Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 2:10 p.m., where they found a Chevrolet Suburban hauling a travel trailer upside down in the median between Loop 340 and the access road.

Police say that two of the three passengers in the Suburban were ejected from the vehicle, and a third had been partially ejected and was then removed from the vehicle by bystanders.

Members of the volunteer fire department reportedly attempted to perform life-saving measures on one of the occupants, but were unsuccessful and the occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two occupants were reportedly taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. According to police, one of these occupants died of their injuries at the hospital, while the other was treated and later released.

Police report that an investigation of the accident showed a Ford Taurus has struck the travel trailer being towed by the Suburban, which they believe caused the crash.