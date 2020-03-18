KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Educators Association released a statement Tuesday that said two of its members are in self-quarantine due to secondary exposure to a person being tested for the coronavirus.

If the test comes back positive, at least seven other people will be directly impacted, including several Killeen Independent School District employees, according to the KEA.

The KEA also called for Killeen ISD to remain closed for the safety and security of the students and community.

