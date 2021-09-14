Two Killeen students in custody for having gun at school, officials say

The students will be charged through the Killeen ISD police department and will face legal and school disciplinary consequences.

Two students from Live Oak Ridge Middle School in Killeen were taken to a juvenile detention center for having a handgun on school property Tuesday morning, according to the Killeen Independent School District officials.

The principal, Wanda Stidom, sent out a message to parents and staff that stated the students were taken into custody and all students and staff were safe.

The students will be charged through the Killeen ISD Police Department and will face legal and school disciplinary consequences, said Stidom.

"We take any threat to school safety seriously. Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report," said Stidom, "The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and weapons will never be permitted on KISD property."