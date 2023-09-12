Two left without a home following structure fire in Temple

According to authorities, one person was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue reports that crews responded to a structure fire that left two without a home late Monday night on Sept. 11.

According to Temple Fire, around 10:58 p.m., crews responded to the area of East Downs Avenue after a neighbor called in the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a home, with some of the fire quickly spreading through a neighboring yard.

According to Temple Fire, crews worked to get the fire under control, but not before the home became severely damaged.

Temple Fire says one occupant of the home was taken to the Emergency Room for injuries and the other occupant was not home during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Temple Fire says.

6 News will update with the latest