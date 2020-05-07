Two local hospitals to receive 5 cases of remdesivir, Gov. Abbott says

“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” Gov. Abbott said.



Using a five-day average of hospitalization data, DSHS used county weighting of the number of COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals to determine the number of remdesivir cases per county, according to the release. Children's hospitals are eligible this time due to the powder formulation of the medication.



Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in the ICU.