Two local hospitals to receive 5 cases of remdesivir, Gov. Abbott says

TEXAS, USA — Two hospitals in Waco and Bell County will receive five cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir, the drug that has shown promise in helping treat the coronavirus.
Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing the total of 448 cases to hospitals around the state, which is enough to treat 1,792 patients, according to a release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office.
“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” Gov. Abbott said.
Using a five-day average of hospitalization data, DSHS used county weighting of the number of COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals to determine the number of remdesivir cases per county, according to the release. Children's hospitals are eligible this time due to the powder formulation of the medication.
Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in the ICU.
This is the largest distribution so far and brings the state total to 1,425 cases distributed since May 12, the release reported.
