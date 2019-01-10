TEMPLE, Texas — Deonta Howard, 19, and Demetri Edwards, 19, were both arrested Sept. 27 and face aggravated kidnapping charges.

On Sept. 25, a few minutes after 7:30 a.m., two people called 911 after a man was seen dragging a woman to his car. The alleged incident happened at the intersection of S. 1st St. and W. Ave. H in Temple.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the callers said he was pumping gas when he heard a woman screaming 'no'. The caller took a photo of the car and passed it over to police.

A Temple Police officer claimed to recognize the vehicle and believed it was connected to Demetri Edwards. Officers tried to find the car and the woman, but did not find anything.

On Sept. 27 just after 1:00 p.m., a woman called 911 from the CEFCO in the 600 block of N. 3rd street. The woman said she needed police and was scared. The line then disconnected and the 911 operator called the store back.

The clerk said the woman told them she was being abused by a man and she was kidnapped by him. The man then came into the store and she left with him.

Police spoke with a man at CEFCO who said the pair were at the store on Sept. 26, where Temple Police found a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend, Deonta Howard.

The arrest affidavit said, a report listed that the victim lived at an apartment complex on N. 5th St.

A neighbor said they heard a disturbance from her apartment earlier in the day. Officers knocked on the door, but no one answered. They entered the apartment and found Howard with the woman in a bedroom.

Officers spoke with the woman who said she has been held against her will since Sept. 25. Howard was taken to the Temple Police Department and denied any involvement with an offense.

Howard was shown the photo taken on Sept. 25 and confirmed where it was taken and that the car pictured belonged to Edwards. Howard said he "got" the woman in the car after she was walking back from the hospital after the assault earlier that same day. Howard said he has struck the woman in the past.

The woman told police she was in a car with Howard and Edwards. She felt she was in danger of being assaulted again and ran from the car when they stopped at an intersection. She claims Howard chased her and forced her back into the car, then Edwards drove off. The woman told a detective she was not allowed to leave the apartment unless she was with Howard. She said Howard put his hand on her neck, squeezed, impeded her circulation and caused her to be dizzy on Sept. 26.

She said she attempted to get help when Howard left her alone in the store, but left with him because she was afraid.

The woman claims Howard brought a fork and knife into the bedroom and had her scratch his back with the fork. She said Howard told her that he would tell police that she injured him. The woman complied, out of fear of being assaulted.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman said Howard took her phone to keep her from getting help and contacting her family freely.

Demetri Edwards came to the apartment during the investigation and he was taken to the Temple Police Department.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to seeing Howard drag the woman through the parking lot and into the car.

According to woman's interview, she and Howard have been in a relationship since Aug. 2019.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say

Mother's boyfriend arrested in connection with death of 5-year-old Sierra Patino

Murder vs. manslaughter: What were charges considered by jury in Amber Guyger trial