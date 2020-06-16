HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

Harker Heights Police Officers responded to shots fired on Sunday at about 2:40 a.m. The incident happened in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd, according to the Harker Heights PD.

Officers stopped a vehicle that was suspected to be associated with the shooting. They found several weapons and detained three people after the vehicle was searched, according to the Harker Heights PD.

After further investigation, criminal complaints and arrests were made on Darrell Lamont Hubbard and Davonta Shymere Gaines. Both are charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed premise and were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Coleman, They were released on a $30,000 bond, according to the Harker Heights PD.

The investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division.

