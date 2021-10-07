Two men arrested after pulling guns in Harker Heights gym

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident, according to Harker Heights police.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men were arrested after they pulled out handguns at a gymnasium in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 in the 300 block of Miller's Crossing. Police first received a call about an armed man inside the gym. While en route to the location, another call came in letting police know there were actually two men armed with handguns and were pointing them at one another, police said.

Harker Heights police said several residents called the Bell County Communication Center to report seeing the two men and possibly a shot fired.

Upon arriving on scene, police arrested the two men outside of the gym. Officials said an argument between the two resulted in guns being drawn. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident, according to police.