Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery

Both men were indicted for murder by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christian Lamar Weston, 17, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department.

On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action Team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service -Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Moore on Aug.16.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of State Highway 195. When police arrived to the scene they found N'Gaojia and another victim, as stated in a release.

The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene, police say.

There is no other new information at this time. 6 News will keep you updated as this story develops.