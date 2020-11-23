Two men reportedly drown while fishing in Milam County, authorities say

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on FM 485 near CR 139.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Milam County authorities are investigating after two men were reported to have drowned while fishing Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on FM 485 near CR 139. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Milam County Sheriff's Department, Cameron Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Game Wardens are currently on scene.

No other information has been released at this time.