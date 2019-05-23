ELM MOTT, Texas — Two people were shot at a Tiger Mart in Elm Mott around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims were men in their twenties. One was shot in his midsection, while the other had a grazing wound, the sheriff's office said. Both men took themselves to the hospital to treat those non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't know who the shooter is at this time, or what their motive was.

The shooting is under investigation.

