WHITNEY, Texas —

A shooting happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Waterview St. off of FM 1713 in Whitney, according to the Hill County Sheriff's Office. Two men were shot.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller that said three men entered a home and began fighting with another man who lived at the house.

During the investigation, officers found that three men were at the house demanding money. One man was making threats with a handgun.

One victim was shot in the head and one of the suspects was also shot during the altercation. After the shooting, all three suspects fled the scene. Investigators later arrested a man who damaged the evidence, according to tot the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect who was shot took himself to a medical center and was later taken to a hospital in Fort Worth. The victim was taken to a hospital in McLennan County and then to another location for treatment. Both the victim and suspect are expected to live.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team later executed a search warrant and arrested Tyler Edwin Hernandez at the home, according to tot the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez is being held in the Hill County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, 4-200 grams.

Jason Payne was also charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

This investigation is still ongoing.

