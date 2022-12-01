Two men wanted in series of vehicle, gun thefts in Waco, police say

Waco police said the two suspects worked with five others who have already been arrested.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department issued a call out Thursday in hopes of finding two men suspected in a series of vehicle and firearm thefts.

Patrick Lucas, 19, and Paul Williams III, 19, targeted small parking lots at apartment complexes, hotels and in the area around Baylor University, according to police.

Police said they worked with Elijah Watson, 20, Quincy White, 20, Jordan King, 19, Daquarian McDowell, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18, all of whom have already been arrested.

Waco police said they were working in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Robinson Police Department.