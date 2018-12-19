TEMPLE, Texas — Two more teens were charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Isaac Kohlhass who was killed in the parking lot of a Temple Walmart on Dec. 5.

Rashari Brent, 18 and 18-year-old Chelsea Swint are charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brent Friday in Richland County, South Carolina. Swint was arrested Tuesday in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

Both have bonds set at $1 million.

Extradition to Texas is pending, officials said.

Two 16-year-old girls were also charged in connection with the shooting. One of the girls turned herself in on Dec. 7, the other was arrested about an hour later at a home in the 1700 block of South 15th St.

