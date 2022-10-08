Two new monkeypox cases reported in McLennan County

The health district said both cases were reported in unrelated men.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two new cases of monkeypox Wednesday.

Officials said it was conducting contact investigations. Both cases are in unrelated men who live in McLennan County.

The two additional cases brings the total to four in the county. Any future updates can be found at the health district website.

More information about the virus can be found at these websites:

Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of this illness typically include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

Sometimes people may only experience the rash, which goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

How it Spreads

Monkeypox spreads in different ways, but it can spread from person to person through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during close physical contact

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

Prevention recommendation from the CDC

Take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox





Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox





Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox





Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox





Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer