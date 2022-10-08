Two new monkeypox cases reported in McLennan County

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two new cases of monkeypox Wednesday.
Officials said it was conducting contact investigations. Both cases are in unrelated men who live in McLennan County.
The two additional cases brings the total to four in the county. Any future updates can be found at the health district website.
More information about the virus can be found at these websites:
Symptoms
Signs and symptoms of this illness typically include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.
Sometimes people may only experience the rash, which goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.
How it Spreads
Monkeypox spreads in different ways, but it can spread from person to person through:
- Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
- Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during close physical contact
- Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
- Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta
Prevention recommendation from the CDC
Take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:
Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox
- Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox
- Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox
- Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
If you are sick with monkeypox, contact your doctor to determine testing and isolate at home. If you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with, when possible.