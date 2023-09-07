Two people in critical condition after officer-involved crash in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said the crash occurred as the officer was attempting to stop two cars he believed to be racing.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people are in critical condition after an officer-involved crash in Killeen Wednesday night, according to the Killeen Police Department.

According to the department, an officer tried to stop two vehicles he believed to be racing while he was in the 1600 block of W.S. Young Drive around 9:44 p.m.

While trying to conduct the traffic stop, Killeen PD stated the officer crashed into a red car that was traveling eastbound on Poage Avenue, a residential street about two miles north of W.S. Young.

According to police, a man and a woman were ejected from the red vehicle. The officer immediately started performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.

Killeen PD stated both occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The officer suffered minor injuries, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.