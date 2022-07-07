Two people found dead with gunshot wounds after overnight west-side fire, SAPD says

Relatives told KENS 5 the victims were a woman and her nephew.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two relatives whose bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds after a fire broke out at their west-side apartment-style home overnight, San Antonio officials said.

The call came in around 12:21 a.m. on Waverly near North Zarzamora Street.

When crews arrived shortly after, they found the home engulfed in flames, preventing them from entering right away. Once they were able to make entry, they found a man and a woman dead.

The victims have been identified by family members as Raquel Martinez, 51, and her nephew Sergio Soto, 39.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined for Martinez and Soto, according to SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso, adding that "many casings" were processed at the scene. He said that while there were no calls for shootings in the area Wednesday night, SAPD's homicide unit was at the scene—which Moscoso said was out of the norm.

"There was more to it last night, which is why our homicide unit made it out there," the sergeant said, without elaborating.

SAPD didn’t say if they were looking for any suspects at the moment.

SAPD says the ME has done autopsies on the two victims. And says the ME found gunshot wounds. Bullets were also recovered from scene. The family told me they found them this morning. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/640WiCl2Pq — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, arson investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said at the scene that the fire started in the back of the home. Fire crews received multiple calls early in the morning with one person even running to Fire Station 10, which is just down the street, to report the fire.

Crews said they did come across some challenges trying to put the fire out, as it was a tight space.

Arrington said there was no clutter, but wants to remind people to stay prepared. "It’s important to remind everyone, obviously now, check to make sure you have working smoke detectors. Please visit Fire Safe SA for home safety tips, as well as to request a smoke detector.”