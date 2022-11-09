Red Cross aiding two Harker Heights locals after fire

Two dogs were also rescued from the fire.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are displaced after a fire in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.

The department reported that the fire occurred at 810 S. Amy Lane #18. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:03 p.m., and reported smoke and flames appearing from the front side of the structure.

According to the department, they were able to extinguish the fire within three minutes of arriving on the scene, although the living room was still moderately damaged.

Two people were displaced by the fire, and two dogs were rescued from the scene, said Harker Heights FD. They stated that the dogs were given aid and turned over to animal control.

The local American Red Cross is aiding the two displaced adults. No injuries were reported either to the occupants or the responding firefighters.

Fire Investigators were summoned to the scene to conduct an investigation. Fire Chief Paul Sims stated that they have ruled the fire accidental.