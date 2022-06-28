Two presumed dead after trench collapse at new home development in Jarrell

A spokesperson for the city of Jarrell said the two men were on a crew that was digging out a sewer line.

Example video title will go here for this video

JARRELL, Texas — A spokesperson for the city of Jarrell confirmed Tuesday afternoon that two people likely died when a trench collapsed at a new home development site.

Nick Spinetto said the men fell 24 feet into a two foot wide space. Temple Fire and Rescue originally reported 17 feet.

Spinetto said five excavators were carefully working to remove dirt but that it would be a long and tedious process.

Spinetto said emergency workers would not be able to get to the men until there was no longer a risk of more dirt collapsing. The men were completely buried by the dirt. Spinetto said it was unlikely they survived.

It happened in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m. Spinetto said the men were part of a crew that was digging to lay down a sewer line.

Temple Fire and Rescue, along with Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock were also called to the scene to help.

Spinetto did not identify the two men. He said Victims Services was at the scene to help the families.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also at the scene.